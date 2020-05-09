CBSE to begin evaluation of class 10, 12 answer sheets from May 10 at 3,000 centres

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (May 3) gave its nod to the proposal of kickstarting evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education Board Exams.

According to a report, at least 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10 and 12 exams in 173 subjects will be delivered at homes of teachers, PTI quoted HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as saying.

At least 3,000 schools have been turned into evaluation centres for CBSE Board Exams 2020 and the process will begin on Sunday, i.e. on May 10. The result will thus be made available on the official website of the board. According to reports, permission has been granted for the evaluation process in all areas except for containment zones.

The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process.

On May 9, the HRD minister had announced that the pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will be conducted from July 1-15. The minister said that exams of Class 10, which could not be held in the northeast district of the national capital due to the violence will also be conducted in this period.

However, the CBSE has not yet notified the exam schedule.

