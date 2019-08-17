CBSE to conduct CTET 2019 on December 8 in 20 languages, registrations from this date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8 (Sunday), 2019.

The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities all over the country, said a release from the Centre.

The online registration process for CTET December 2019 will begin in August 19 and end on September 18, 2019. Interested candidates can submit their CTET December 2019 application fee until 3:30 pm on September 23, 2019.

The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in from August 19 onwards.

The candidates are advised to download the Information Bulletin only from the official website and read the same carefully before applying.

The CTET certificate is the minimum eligibility to get the teaching job. Once you get the certificate, you can apply for vacant positions of teachers at KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is divided into two papers: Paper I - Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers; while Paper II - Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers.