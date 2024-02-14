CBSE To Open Office In Dubai, Announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of a new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dubai during the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi. He highlighted India's educational achievements, mentioning the launch of a master's course at the IIT Delhi campus and the upcoming CBSE office in Dubai, aimed at providing quality education to the Indian community in the UAE.

PM Modi praised the cultural ties between India and the UAE, emphasizing their shared linguistic affinity and mutual accomplishments. He recalled his first visit to the UAE in 2015, expressing warmth towards the reception he received from the Crown Prince, now the President, and his brothers. "In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate. There is also proximity in the languages of Bharat and UAE," PM added.

In addition to education, PM Modi discussed India's global recognition for infrastructure projects, tourism, and sports. He highlighted India's digital revolution, including initiatives like RuPay card and UPI, to benefit both Indian and UAE residents.

Asserting India's growing global influence, PM Modi referred to India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu,' known for extending help during crises. PM Modi informed a meeting of the Indian diaspora in the UAE that he has brought with him the smell of the land where they were born and a message from 140 crore residents of India that "Bharat is proud of you".

During his visit, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Several memoranda of understanding were exchanged, including an agreement to interlink instant payment platforms - UPI and UAE's AANI.

PM Modi interacted with students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, appreciating the collaboration between the two nations in higher education. He highlighted the significance of the project in fostering bilateral ties and bringing youth from both countries together.

The opening of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi campus in the UAE was initiated in February 2022, aiming to provide quality higher education globally. The campus offers academic programs focusing on energy transition and sustainability. PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, during his visit. He is in the UAE from February 13-14 before proceeding to Doha.