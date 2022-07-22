CBSE TOPPERS LIST Class 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education today announced the result for class 12th examination. As soon as the results were announced at the cbseresults.nic.in, the students rushed to check their results. However, the next thing that makes trend on the CBSE class 12 result day every year - is the list of students who topped the examination. The same is happening this year, the students are curious to check the toppers list.

The wait is over now, as Zee News has the list of the students who topped the class 12th examination. In a big co-incidence, both the students who topped the countrywide examination were from the same state - Uttar Pradesh. Yuvakshi Vig from UP's Noida and Tanya Singh from state's Bulandshahr district scored 100% mnarks. I.e the two students scored the 500/500 marks in the examination.

Yuvakshi Singh is a student of Amity International School, Noida. The 12th Board Humanities topper secured perfect 100 marks in all the five subjects - English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting.

Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as CBSE topper with 500/500 in the CBSE results 2022.

IMPORTANT: No toppers list from CBSE this year

CBSE Class 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 12th result 2022 on July 22 morning at 9 am and the pass percentage stands at 92.71%. The official merit list has not been released yet.

CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”. However, Tanya and Yuvakshi's performance leaves little room for doubt as far as the national topper is concerned.

CBSE Class 12th result: Girls outshine boys in CBSE 12th Result 2022

Securing 94.54 percent pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent. 16 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 exams. For Term 2, which ran from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022, the exams were also given offline. The outcomes have now been made public.