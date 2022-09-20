CCSU 2022: BCom 1st, 2nd year Results releasing TODAY at ccsuresults.com- Here’s how to download

CCSU Results 2022: Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU Result 2022 is releasing today for BCom 1st year and 2nd-year courses. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, ccsuresults.com, by candidates who took the exam. The link to view and download the CCSU BCom result 2022 has been activated, and the result has been announced on the official website.

Candidates will be able to check their results on their respective portals once the CCSU BCom 1st year result link and CCSU BCom 2nd year result link are activated on the official website. Candidates must submit their roll number or any other requested credentials in order to access the result portal.

CCSU Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website-ccsuresulsts.com

On the appeared homepage, click on the result section

A new page would open

Now, candidates would be required to click on the CCSU BCom 1st year result link or CCSU BCom 2nd year result link

A new login page would open

Key in the asked details like roll number and date of birth

Now, check your CCSU BCom result 2022

Save the result page and download it

Take a printout of the result for future references

Candidates must verify their roll number, scores, the aggregate score, rank (if mentioned), topics, and other crucial information after downloading the CCDU Result cum mark sheet 2022.