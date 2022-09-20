NewsIndia
CCSU RESULT 2022

CCSU 2022: BCom 1st, 2nd year Results releasing TODAY at ccsuresults.com- Here’s how to download

CCSU Results 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam would be able to check and download their result from the official website-- ccsuresulsts.com, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CCSU 2022: BCom 1st, 2nd year Results releasing TODAY at ccsuresults.com- Here’s how to download

CCSU Results 2022: Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU Result 2022 is releasing today for BCom 1st year and 2nd-year courses. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, ccsuresults.com, by candidates who took the exam. The link to view and download the CCSU BCom result 2022 has been activated, and the result has been announced on the official website.

Candidates will be able to check their results on their respective portals once the CCSU BCom 1st year result link and CCSU BCom 2nd year result link are activated on the official website. Candidates must submit their roll number or any other requested credentials in order to access the result portal.

CCSU Results 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website-ccsuresulsts.com
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the result section
  • A new page would open
  • Now, candidates would be required to click on the CCSU BCom 1st year result link or CCSU BCom 2nd year result link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in the asked details like roll number and date of birth
  • Now, check your CCSU BCom result 2022
  • Save the result page and download it
  • Take a printout of the result for future references

Candidates must verify their roll number, scores, the aggregate score, rank (if mentioned), topics, and other crucial information after downloading the CCDU Result cum mark sheet 2022.

 

Live Tv

CCSU Result 2022CCSU BCom 1st2nd year 2022BCom 1stCCSU UniversityCCSUccsu result 2022 date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!