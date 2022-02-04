CDAC C-CAT result 2022 to be released today on cdac.in, here’s how to download

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is going to announce the CDAC C-CAT 2022 result today (February 4, 2022). The candidates need to note that the CDAC C-CAT result 2022 will be announced at the official website - cdac.in.

The candidates who sat in the examination will have to keep their application form number and password handy to check their ranks. The CDAC C-CAT exam 2022 was held on January 22 and 23.

It may be noted that those who will qualify for the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. According to the CDAC C-CAT 2022 calendar, the online registration for counselling and seat allotment will also start from today onwards.

CDAC C-CAT result 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the CDAC C-CAT 2022 website on cdac.in

Step 2. Log to the candidate's portal using your application form number and password

Step 3. Click on the result icon on the website

Step 4. CDAC C-CAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Additionally, the first round of seat allocation will be declared on February 12, 2022. The CDAC C-CAT 2022 candidates must keep an eye on the official CDAC website at cdac.in for any latest updates.

