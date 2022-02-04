हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CDAC

CDAC C-CAT result 2022 to be released today on cdac.in, here’s how to download

The CDAC C-CAT result 2022 will be announced at the official website - cdac.in. 

CDAC C-CAT result 2022 to be released today on cdac.in, here’s how to download
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is going to announce the CDAC C-CAT 2022 result today (February 4, 2022). The candidates need to note that the CDAC C-CAT result 2022 will be announced at the official website - cdac.in. 

The candidates who sat in the examination will have to keep their application form number and password handy to check their ranks. The CDAC C-CAT exam 2022 was held on January 22 and 23. 

It may be noted that those who will qualify for the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. According to the CDAC C-CAT 2022 calendar, the online registration for counselling and seat allotment will also start from today onwards. 

CDAC C-CAT result 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the CDAC C-CAT 2022 website on cdac.in

Step 2. Log to the candidate's portal using your application form number and password

Step 3. Click on the result icon on the website

Step 4. CDAC C-CAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Additionally, the first round of seat allocation will be declared on February 12, 2022. The CDAC C-CAT 2022 candidates must keep an eye on the official CDAC website at cdac.in for any latest updates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CDACCentre for Development of Advanced Computingexam results
Next
Story

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security with immediate effect, say sources

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: India's befitting reply to China, will boycott Olympic Ceremony