CDS Examination 2019 results declared; Agniprava Mukerjee 1st among men, Jisha Chahar tops in women

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2019. The candidates were finally selected on the basis of their performance in the written exams followed by interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the list released by the UPSC, AGNIPRAVA MUKHERJEE (0602026) has grabbed the top position among 176 candidates of the Officers Training Academy (MEN), followed by PARVESH KUMAR (1105712) and SUMEET MAL (0600704).

Among women candidates for Officers Training Academy, JISHA CHAHAR (0860441) has grabbed the top position followed by APOORVA KUMARI (0829351), OSHEEN GULERIA (0856908) and CHETANA SHARMA (1111523).

Check the complete list of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 here.

The selected candidates can visit UPSC's official website- http://www.upsc.gov.in, to check their results. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the commission’s website for 30 days.

The selected candidates will get admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 111the Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, which will be commencing in April 2020.

According to UPSC statement, the list of 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

The number of vacancies as intimated by the government, for (i) 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for (ii) 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 15.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list, said the UPSC, adding that the candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Army Head Quarter will do verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near Examination Hall building on its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10 am to 5pm in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.