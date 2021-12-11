हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CDS Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat's daughters immerse ashes of parents in Ganga in Haridwar

 Kritika and Tarini, daughters of General Bipin and Madhulika Rawat, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment and reached Haridwar to immerse them in the Ganges.

CDS General Bipin Rawat&#039;s daughters immerse ashes of parents in Ganga in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat immersed the ashes of their parents in the Ganga in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the morning today, daughters of CDS General Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment and reached Haridwar to immerse them in the Ganges.

The two performed the last rites of their parents on Friday. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the Rawat daughters at VIP Ghat in Haridwar. General Bipin Rawat was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday (December 10).

 

 

CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. Four crew members and ten passengers, including the CDS and his wife Madhulika, were on board the Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopter. The chopper was headed to Wellington in Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, where a Defence Services Staff College is located. 

General Rawat took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020. As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - and he was pushing it with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years. 

(With Agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
CDS Bipin RawatMadhulika RawatCremation
