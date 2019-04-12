close

ceasefire violation

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

The incident was reported around 8.30 am.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sawjian sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. 

The incident was reported around 8.30 am and the Indian Army is retaliating.

Just last week, several incidents of ceasefire violation were reported along the LoC leaving two civilians injured. 

On April 2, the Indian Army completely destroyed seven Pakistani posts across the LoC while retaliating to heavy shelling by Pakistani forces in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan later confirmed that three Pakistani soldiers lost their lives along the LoC in retaliatory firing by Indian forces.

All schools along the border areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts were shut down by authorities as a precautionary measure.

