Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Nowshera, Sunderbani; Indian Army retaliates

Srinagar: Pakistan on Sunday morning violated ceasefire in Naushera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, but their nefarious actions were countered by Indian Army's befitting retaliation.

Pakistani troops resorted to firing of arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) since 10:00 am in the morning. A heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan is taking place.

On September 2, Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in which an Army jawan was martyred defending the nation against nefarious attempts by Pakistan to disrupt peace in the Valley. The soldier was identified as 23-year-old Grenadier Hemraj Jat, a resident of Bhadoon village in Roopangarh tehsil of Rajasthan's Alwar. He was inducted in the Army on March 2017. He is survived by his mother.