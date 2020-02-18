हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CEC Sunil Arora

CEC Sunil Arora names Sushil Chandra as his nominee to proposed J&K Delimitation Commission

According to the J & K Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 107 to 114, whereas, the Lok Sabha will have five seats from the UT of J & K and Ladakh will have one seat.

CEC Sunil Arora names Sushil Chandra as his nominee to proposed J&amp;K Delimitation Commission
ANI Photo

Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Monday (February 17) named his fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu & Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly had 87 active seats including 4 seats of Ladakh before Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act on August 5, 2019.

The inactive 24 seats of the state assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the J & K Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 107 to 114, whereas, the Lok Sabha will have five seats from the UT of J & K and Ladakh will have one seat. 

The delimitation of the constituencies will be decided by the Election Commission.

The Delimitation Commission is established to redraw the boundaries of various assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on a recent census.

Tags:
CEC Sunil AroraSushil ChandraJammu & KashmirDelimitation in J&K
Next
Story

Coronavirus: Delhi govt's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital suspends biometric attendance

Must Watch

PT8M12S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 17, 2020