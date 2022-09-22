NewsIndia
KEAM 2022

CEE Kerala KEAM Counselling 2022: Final Allotment List for Round 1 admissions to be RELEASED SOON at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to download

KEAM 2022: The final allotment list is scheduled to be released today, September 22, 2022. Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will release the KEAM 2022 final allotment list for the Engineering and Architect courses on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KEAM 2022: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 final allotment list is scheduled to be released today, September 22, 2022. The KEAM 2022 final allotment list for the engineering and architect programmes will be published on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates must use their application number and password to get on to the website.

Prior to the final allotment list, CEE Kerala announced the provisional allotment list. Candidates have until 10 a.m. today to object to the provisional allotment list. According to the final list of allotments, candidates will receive admissions. In order to identify merit, the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA, will be given equal weight in the KEAM 2022 architect admission process.

KEAM 2022 Seat Allotment Results: Here’s how to download

  • Visit KEAM counselling website - cee.karala.gov.in 
  • Click on the "KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal" link Enter the KEAM application number, password, and access code. 
  • The KEAM seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download the results for future reference

Candidates who have passed KEAM 2022 will have seats assigned to them in the State's engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and medical programmes depending on the preferences they submit through the Centralized Allotment Process or CAP. The deadline to pay the KEAM 2022 admissions fee is September 22. However, candidates have till September 26 to finish the admissions procedure in person at the designated institute.

 

