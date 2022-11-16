CEED, UCEED 2023 registration with late fee ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in- Steps to fill application form
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay will close CEED, UCEED 2023 registration window with a late fee today, details below.
Trending Photos
CEED, UCEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the CEED, UCEED 2023 application window with a late fee today, November 16. The registration period for CEED and UCEED 2023 opened on September 30. On November 9, the UCEED and CEED without a late fee registration window were shut down by the authorities. Only by going to the official website can applicants submit an online application for CEED and UCEED 2023. Candidates must first review the eligibility requirements before completing the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration form. Candidates must pay the applicable category-specific application fee when submitting their CEED 2023 and UCEED application forms.
Candidates will also need to pay a late fee of Rs. 500 in addition to the CEED and UCEED application fees. After that, candidates must upload the necessary paperwork, which includes a scanned copy of their signature and a passport-size photo. On January 22, 2023, IIT Bombay will hold the UCEED and CEED entrance exams.
CEED, UCEED 2023: Important dates
|Release of CEED, UCEED 2023 application form
|September 30, 2022
|Last date to register for CEED, UCEED 2023 (without late fee)
|November 9, 2022
|CEED, UCEED 2023 registration (with late fee)
|November 16, 2022
|Availability of CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card
|January 13, 2023
|Last date to rectify errors in CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card
|January 17, 2023
|CEED and UCEED exam date 2023
|January 22, 2023
UCEED Application form 2022: Here’s how to fill
Step 1- Visit the official website of UCEED 2023 and fill out the registration form
Step 2- Now click on the “Register now” tab
Step 3- Fill in all the required details in the UCEED 2023 registration form
Step 4- Now login and fill in the UCEED application form 2023
Step 5- Choose UCEED exam center as per your preference
Step 6- Pay the required application fee for UCEED 2023 and submit the application form
IIT Bombay will provide admit cards for CEED and UCEED 2023 on its official website following the close of the application period. According to essential dates for CEED and UCEED, officials will release CEED and UCEED admit cards on January 13. It is required to bring your admit card and a government-approved photo ID on the day of the exam.
Live Tv
More Stories