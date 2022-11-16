CEED, UCEED 2023 registration with late fee ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in- Steps to fill application form

CEED, UCEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the CEED, UCEED 2023 application window with a late fee today, November 16. The registration period for CEED and UCEED 2023 opened on September 30. On November 9, the UCEED and CEED without a late fee registration window were shut down by the authorities. Only by going to the official website can applicants submit an online application for CEED and UCEED 2023. Candidates must first review the eligibility requirements before completing the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration form. Candidates must pay the applicable category-specific application fee when submitting their CEED 2023 and UCEED application forms.

Candidates will also need to pay a late fee of Rs. 500 in addition to the CEED and UCEED application fees. After that, candidates must upload the necessary paperwork, which includes a scanned copy of their signature and a passport-size photo. On January 22, 2023, IIT Bombay will hold the UCEED and CEED entrance exams.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important dates

Release of CEED, UCEED 2023 application form September 30, 2022 Last date to register for CEED, UCEED 2023 (without late fee) November 9, 2022 CEED, UCEED 2023 registration (with late fee) November 16, 2022 Availability of CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card January 13, 2023 Last date to rectify errors in CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card January 17, 2023 CEED and UCEED exam date 2023 January 22, 2023

UCEED Application form 2022: Here’s how to fill

Step 1- Visit the official website of UCEED 2023 and fill out the registration form

Step 2- Now click on the “Register now” tab

Step 3- Fill in all the required details in the UCEED 2023 registration form

Step 4- Now login and fill in the UCEED application form 2023

Step 5- Choose UCEED exam center as per your preference

Step 6- Pay the required application fee for UCEED 2023 and submit the application form

IIT Bombay will provide admit cards for CEED and UCEED 2023 on its official website following the close of the application period. According to essential dates for CEED and UCEED, officials will release CEED and UCEED admit cards on January 13. It is required to bring your admit card and a government-approved photo ID on the day of the exam.