CEED, UCEED Registration 2022 begins TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in- Here's how to apply

CEED, UCEED 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the registration for UCEED and CEED 2023 in online mode today i.e. September 30. To fill UCEED registration form candidates will have to visit uceed.iitb.ac.in and for the CEED application form candidates will have to log on to ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to fill UCEED and CEED application form till October 21 and with late fee CEED and UCEED registration last date is October 29. Candidates satisfying the specified UCEED and CEED eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the same.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Here's How to register

Go to the official website of CEED 2023 or UCEED 2023

On the appeared homepage, click on the registration portal tab

A new registration page would open, key in the asked details and generate your login credentials

Login using the asked credentials

Access the CEED 2023 application form or UCEED 2023 application form

Fill in the form and upload documents as asked

Now, pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out of the application form

CEED, UCEED 2023: Required documents

Scanned files of Photograph, signature

Educational certificates

Category certificate (As required)

PwD certificate (As required)

Date of birth validating certificate

CEED 2023 application fee is Rs 3600 for all candidates and for the SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female category it is Rs 1800. Post closing of CEED and UCEED registration window, authorities will release CEED and UCEED admit card in online mode on its official website. CEED and UCEED admit card will be available from January 13, 2023 onwards. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of admit card on the day of examination.