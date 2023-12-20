Celebrating 60 Stores Bringing Apple Closer To You

To know more visit their website today and grab your favorite Apple products of your dreams at unbelievable prices.

The brand is hosting an exclusive social media contest as part of their momentous achievement. The participant who tops the leaderboard gets to win the all-new iPhone 15 Pro, and a grand prize pack of Gift Vouchers worth Rs. 20,500. Those who are in the 2nd and 3rd positions on the leaderboard will get to win Apple Watch Series 8 and Airpods Pro respectively along with the Gift Vouchers. This contest started on December 14th and ends on 22nd december.

Aptronix started its journey with a single store in Begumpet in 2011, and is now growing nationwide with currently 60 stores and 16 service centers present in 20 cities making it a one-stop- shop for everything Apple. This largest Apple Premium Reseller in India is also growing its retail footprint aiming to double its store presence to 100 by the end of FY24.

The best thing about Aptronix is their commitment in making Apple accessible to everyone & making your shopping experience seamless. They have a team of 600 employees who are knowledgeable and certified Apple experts guiding you in choosing the perfect Apple device that fulfills your requirement.

As Apple is gripping India, this Apple Premium Partner is now bringing Apple closer to you in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. This Indian Local Apple Expert has introduced large format stores amongst them are India's first Apple Premium Partner store in Chennai and the first flagship Apple Premium Reseller store in Mumbai.

They are also the first Apple Premium Partner to take initiative towards the environment in resonance with Apple’s vision 2030 (which is to be carbon neutral across its entire global operations and product life cycle by 2030). Aptronix is at the forefront of creating awareness on disposing e-waste responsibly. As to mark the milestone of first Apple premium Partner store launch, they have inaugurated an e-waste tower in Chennai incentivising the customers to dispose-off their e-waste. This reflects the brand's dedication towards environmental sustainability.

Aptronix also supports active lifestyle and well being! They've hosted three successful cyclothons, with over 1,000+ participants, proving their dedication to fitness and inspiring everyone to get moving and have fun. Have to enter 1 marathon and 1 cyclothon in hyderabad.

Apple has recently entered into corporate Apple business solutions.Whether you're a tiny startup or a giant company, they've got your back. They'll handle everything from buying iPads for your team to fixing your boss's glitchy Macbook. For sales inquiries, visit the Aptronix website.

They have an omni channel presence allowing you to have seamless shopping experience across all channels, both online & offline. Aptronix has 16 service centers where you can get service repairs for all the Apple devices (for iPhone repairs, MacBook repairs, Apple Watch repairs and many more to know more click on and visit their website) and the parts that are used for replacement are imported from Apple.

Aptronix is the first Apple Premium Reseller to introduce the Club Aptronix Loyalty Program.

As part of their loyalty program, you can earn points with every purchase at Aptronix store as well as Aptronix Website. You can get benefits based on the loyalty program you are in (to know more about the loyalty programs and its benefits you can check their loyalty points page in their website). Every time you make a purchase up to 10% of your payments will be converted to loyalty points which will be credited to your account and can be redeemed on specific products (specific products are mentioned in the dedicated page of Aptronix loyalty program).

You can also redeem these points to receive valuable benefits like discounts on your future purchases from Aptronix.

Aptronix, the Premium Apple Reseller is a subset of Premium Lifestyle & Fashion India Private Limited (PLFIPL), which is known for bringing brands like Max, Calvin Klein, Louis Philippe, Peter England, Ray-Ban, Luxottica, Prada, FabIndia, Jockey, House of Pataudi, Celio, Dyson, Mango, Iconic, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Reliance Jio, Lloyd, Onitsuka Tiger, House of Pataudi,Cafe Delhi heights.

Known for its unique brand values this mono brand partner is setting new standards in the retail industry with initiatives on pet friendly policies at both retail stores & workplace.

