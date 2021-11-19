Celebrations erupt after PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal farm laws, people distribute 'jalebis'

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of farmers protesting against the three farms laws, people from all walks of life and top politicians on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big announcement to repeal the controversial legislation through constitutional measures in Parliament.

Soon after the Prime Minister made the announcement, people started celebrating at the Ghazipur border with 'Jalebis'. Several farmers present at the Ghazipur border were seen shouting slogans and enjoying 'Jalebis' while hailing the PM’s announcement.

People celebrate at Ghazipur border with 'Jalebis' following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/pr6MgsQDmV — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Several top politicians too welcomed the move and called it Centre’s a gift to Punjab farmers on the occasion of guru Nanak Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier at 9 AM announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone. "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, the Prime Minister said.

