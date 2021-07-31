हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Man Kaur

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at 105

Man Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at 105
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Chandigarh: Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday (July 31).

Man Kaur was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".

She shot to fame after winning the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.

(With agency inputs)

