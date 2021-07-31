Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at 105

Chandigarh: Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday (July 31).

Man Kaur was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passed away. She was admitted at Shuddhi Ayurveda Hospital in Mohali district (Punjab), confirms her son Gurdev Singh. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/2rBmNSxffP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".

She shot to fame after winning the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.

