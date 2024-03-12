Central Decides To Celebrate September 17 As 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'; Know Why

The Union Mome Ministry on Tuesday announced the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 every year. The government of India has decided to celebrate the day and remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and infused the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth decades ago.

Why September 17?

According to the notification released by the Home Ministry, Hyderabad remained under the rule of Nizams and did not get independence for 13 months even after India's independence on August 15, 1947. On 17th September 1948, The Hyderabad region was liberated from Nizam's rule after 'Operation Polo'.

The Home Ministry said that there have been demands from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day. "Now in order to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'," the notification read.

History Of Revolt By Hyderabad

The Razakars, a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad. When India gained independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India. The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the Razakars to merge the region into the Union of India.

Vallabhbhai Patel's Valour

On September 17, 1948, the Hyderabad state, then under the rule of the Nizams, was integrated into the Union of India through military action, led by the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In recent years, the Narendra Modi government has commemorated this event annually on September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also participated in the event in previous years. (With PTI Inputs)