'Central Forces Will Be Here Only Till April 26': TMC MLA Threatens Voters In Bengal

North Dinajpur: Amid the highly charged political atmosphere preceding the crucial Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidur Rehman has stirred controversy by threatening the local voters and raising concerns about the state's electoral dynamics. Speaking at an election rally in Chopra, North Dinajpur, Rehman issued a veiled threat to supporters of opposition parties. He warned that if votes weren't cast in favour of the TMC, individuals should not expect protection once the central forces withdrew from the district on April 26.

"The supporters of the BJP, Congress, and the CPI(M) are eagerly awaiting polling day in North Dinajpur. However, I wish to convey that the central forces will only be present until April 26. After that, our force, a veiled reference to the state police, will take charge. I urge supporters of the Opposition parties not to waste their votes on the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) candidates. Once the central forces leave, they shouldn't complain if anything were to happen to them," Rehman cautioned.

#WATCH North Dinajpur: TMC MLA from Chopra Hamidur Rehman said, "... People of BJP, Congress and CPM are waiting, I want to tell them that the central force is there till 26th April, after that, you have to stay with our force only. If the people of BJP, Congress or CPM do… pic.twitter.com/BWgCadzF2Q April 11, 2024

The TMC MLA's statement has ignited concerns about voter intimidation and the fair conduct of elections in the region. Rehman's assertion that opposition supporters would be vulnerable once the central forces departed has sparked fears of reprisals and coercion to influence voting patterns.

Additionally, Rehman challenged the opposition parties to enumerate their development initiatives in the district, suggesting that without tangible achievements, voters should refrain from supporting their candidates.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are crucial, with polling scheduled across seven phases starting from April 19. The outcome of these elections could significantly impact the state's political landscape and have broader implications for national politics.

In the 2014 elections, the TMC emerged victorious, securing 34 seats, while the BJP managed to win only two. However, the 2019 elections witnessed a notable shift, with the BJP making significant gains by securing 18 seats compared to TMC's 22. The Congress's influence dwindled, managing only two seats, while the Left failed to secure any representation.

Rehman's statement has intensified the already heated political atmosphere in West Bengal, underscoring the high stakes involved in the upcoming elections and the challenges facing democratic processes in the state.