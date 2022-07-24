NewsIndia
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Central leadership, Devendra Fadnavis decided to back Eknath Shinde as CM with 'heavy heart': Maharashtra BJP chief

The BJP, which is currently the largest single party in the Maharashtra Assembly, sprang a surprise when it announced that Eknath Shinde, who had split the Shiv Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government, should become the CM. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Central leadership, Devendra Fadnavis decided to back Eknath Shinde as CM with 'heavy heart': Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said the party decided with a heavy heart that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde should become the state's chief minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis. The decision was taken to send the right message, he said, speaking at a meeting of the state BJP's executive committee at Panvel near here. 

The BJP, the largest single party in the Maharashtra Assembly, sprang a surprise on June 30 when it announced that Shinde, who had split the Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government, should become the CM. 

"We needed to provide a leader who would convey the right message and ensure stability. The central leadership and Devendra-ji decided to back Eknath Shinde as CM with a heavy heart. We were unhappy but decided to accept the decision," Patil said. 

After the Uddhav Thackeray government collapsed due to the rebellion by a group of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde, it was expected that Fadnavis would become the CM. But Fadnavis announced that Shinde would lead the new government. 

Fadnavis, a former CM, also said that he would stay outside the government, but within a couple of hours, BJP president JP Nadda announced that Fadnavis will take oath as deputy CM. 

Meanwhile, when asked about Patil's comments, state BJP leader Ashish Shelar told reporters that it was not the party's or Patil's own stand, but he was articulating the feelings of ordinary workers.

Live TV

Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeBJPMaharashtra political crisisChandrakant Patil

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan