Central Shalteng Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live: Tariq Hameed Karra Leads from INC

Central Shalteng Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Jammu & Kashmir is all ready to elect 90 members for the Legislative Assembly, as the counting of votes is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission has an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise to the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, the second phase of the J&K polls on Wednesday (September 25) recorded a voter turnout of 57.31 per cent, lower than the phase one turnout of 61.38 per cent and in the third and largest phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections wrapped up Tuesday, with a voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.

Candidate List For The Central Shalteng Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Central Shalteng is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and it is the constituency number 26 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The major political parties include the PDP, and INC have nominated their candidates from INC Tariq Hameed Karra and Abdul Qayum Bhat.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

Central Shalteng, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Central Shalteng will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.