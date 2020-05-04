हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMCT questions West Bengal's claim on COVID-19 testing, says 'more transparency needed'

In a status report submitted West Bengal Chief Secretary on their final day in the state, the IMCT raised questions on the government’s claim that it has surveyed 50 lakh people.

IMCT questions West Bengal&#039;s claim on COVID-19 testing, says &#039;more transparency needed&#039;
ANI photo

Kolkata: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which visited West Bengal to asses the coronavirus COVID-19 situation, said there are discrepancies in reporting of cases in the state. In a status report submitted West Bengal Chief Secretary on their final day in the state, the IMCT raised questions on the government’s claim that it has surveyed 50 lakh people.

"State needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures and not play down spread of virus", IMCT leader Apurva Chandra stated in the report.

