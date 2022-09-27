NewsIndia
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF KARNATAKA

Central University of Karnataka: Registrations for UG Admissions 2022 underway at cuk.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Central University UG Admission 2022: Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG exam can submit their applications for the UG Admissions 2022 process till September 30 on cuk.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Central University UG Admission 2022: Central University of Karnataka, CUK Admissions 2022 is underway. Candidates who registered for the CUET 2022 may submit their applications for Undergraduate Admissions 2022 through the university's official website, cuk.ac.in. The CUK Admissions registration deadline is September 30, 2022. The Central University of Karnataka registration process began on September 21, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 test and those who qualified for the CUET Result 2022 can submit their applications for the various undergraduate programs the university offers.

CUK Admissions 2022 – How to apply

  • Visit the official website – cuk.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab for Admissions
  • Under UG Admissions, click on the link provided for the CUK Samarth portal for registrations
  • Register using your CUET UG application number and fill in the form
  • Upload all relevant documents and pay the registration fees, if any
  • Submit the form and download it for future reference.

CUK Admission 2022; direct link to apply here

CUK Admissions 2022 – Important Dates

Registrations begin September 21, 2022
Last date to apply September 30, 2022 till 6 PM
List of registered candidates October 3, 2022 at 5 PM
Grievances October 3 to 6, 2022
Document verification and preparation of merit lists October 4 to 7, 2022
First merit list - Provisional October 8, 2022 at 5 PM
Last date for Payment of fees October 12, 2022 till 5 PM
Second merit list - Provisional October 13, 2022 at 5 PM
Last date for Payment of fees October 16, 2022 till 5 PM
Commencement of classes October 17, 2022

The Central University of Karnataka is now planning to publish two merit lists. The institution will promptly share the information for any seats that are vacant after two rounds of seat allocation.

 

