Central UP Opinion Poll: BJP dominates, SP distant 2nd, BSP decimated

The Bharatiya Janata Party is completely outshining Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and other in the electoral battle for Uttar Pradesh's central region that sends 67 MLAs to the state's 403 member assembly. The Zee News and DesignBoxed's mega survey in the region predict 47-49 seats for the BJP in the region, the Samajwadi Party is a distant second with 16-20 seats, Congress may be getting between 1-2 seats, while the BSP will struggle to open its account.

Zee News and Designed Box have come up with region-wise survey for Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis shows the electoral mood in the Central Uttar Pradesh region. The survey in Uttar Pradesh was done between 10 December, 2021 - 15 January, 2022. The survey has a margin of error of +-4%. The survey has been done with a massive sample size of 10 lakh.