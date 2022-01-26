हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee News-DesignBoxed

Central UP Opinion Poll: BJP dominates, SP distant 2nd, BSP decimated

The Zee News and DesignBoxed's mega survey in the region predicts 47-49 seats for the BJP in the region, the Samajwadi Party is a distant second with 16-20 seats, Congress may be getting between 1-2 seats, while the BSP will struggle to open its account.

Central UP Opinion Poll: BJP dominates, SP distant 2nd, BSP decimated
A look at the seat-sharing predictions at central Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is completely outshining Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and other in the electoral battle for Uttar Pradesh's central region that sends 67 MLAs to the state's 403 member assembly. The Zee News and DesignBoxed's mega survey in the region predict 47-49 seats for the BJP in the region, the Samajwadi Party is a distant second with 16-20 seats, Congress may be getting between 1-2 seats, while the BSP will struggle to open its account.

Zee News and Designed Box have come up with region-wise survey for Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis shows the electoral mood in the Central Uttar Pradesh region. The survey in Uttar Pradesh was done between 10 December, 2021 - 15 January, 2022. The survey has a margin of error of +-4%. The survey has been done with a massive sample size of 10 lakh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zee News-DesignBoxedSPBSPCentral UP Opinion Pollsuttar pradesh assembly election 2022UP assembly polls
Next
Story

Republic Day: Beating Retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border- Watch

Must Watch

PT37M27S

BSF performs beating retreat ceremony at Attari border