Centre aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030, says PM Narendra Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) inaugurated the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' and said that the Centre is aiming to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Ours is a Government that is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost-effective and environment friendly ways of transporting freight. We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030."

He also pointed out that India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline and said, "We have drawn up a programme for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses. The key objective of this initiative is to enhance the development of the existing lighthouses and its surrounding areas into unique maritime tourism landmarks."

Addressing the Maritime India Summit 2021. Watch. https://t.co/uLEPnJFbkO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

He announced that steps are also being taken to introduce urban water transport systems in key states and cities such as Kochi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also invited the world to come to India and be a part of the country's growth trajectory.

"India is very serious about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as a leading Blue Economy of the world. Through the focus areas of upgradation of infrastructure, boosting reform journey, India aims to strengthen the vision of Aatamnirbhar Bharat," he said.

He stated that instead of a piecemeal approach, the focus is on the entire sector as one.

The Prime Minister informed that the capacity of major ports has increased from 870 million tonnes in 2014 to 1550 million tonnes now. He also informed that mega ports with world-class infrastructure are being developed in Vadhavan, Paradip and Deendayal Port in Kandla.

He said that the Centre has recently widened the ambit of the maritime sector by renaming the Ministry of Shipping as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways so that work happens in a holistic manner.

PM Modi said that the Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways has created a list of 400 investable projects and that these projects have an investment potential of $ 31 billion (over Rs 2.25 lakh crores).