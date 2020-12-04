'Centre announces 15-day lockdown' report fake news: PIB fact check

New Delhi: With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, social media was abuzz with speculation that the government may impose another round of lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the cases.

In one such claim posted on social media, sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo claimed that the Central government has announced a lockdown of 15 days, but it was found to be fake news in the PIB fact check.

According to the PIB fact check, the government has not made any announcement on imposing a lockdown.

The union health ministry has said that India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to comprise 4.35 percent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far from 4.44 percent on Thursday.

In another significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today informed the opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

The Prime Minister gave this key information during an all-party meeting via videoconferencing, during which he invited suggestions from the opposition leaders regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

PM Modi further said, "Experts believe that the COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination."

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination.

For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi State Health Mission, according to a public notice published in a national daily. Hundreds