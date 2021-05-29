Centre announces fund for COVID-19 orphaned children, here's list of states, UTs with relief packages

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 29, 2021) announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

The Prime Minister's Office in an official statement announced a slew of measures to support the children.

Hundreds of minors have lost their parents in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various states across the country have announced schemes to ensure the safety and well-being of COVID-19 orphans.

Here’s a list of states, UTs who announced relief fund:

New Delhi: In Delhi, Rs 2,500 per month will be given to all minor orphan children till the age of 25 and acommittee has also been formed to resolve issues faced by children during the pandemic.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the Women and Child Development Department to frame a policy to provide assistance to the children orphaned due to COVID-19. As many as 2,290 children in the state have lost either one or both parents to the pandemic so far, as per official sources. The Maharashtra government has formed a task force to prevent COVID orphaned children being trafficked. This task force will provide care facilities for orphaned children and also assist in legal rights over their parents’ property.

Punjab: The Punjab government will give Rs 1,500 per month to all kids orphaned by COVID-19 till the age of 21 years. The children will also be given free education in state-run institutes.

Uttar Pradesh: The Adityanath government in the state announced to take responsibility for COVID orphaned minor children. A task force is being formed to identify these children in every district and facilitate their adoption.

Assam: The state has agreed to grant Rs 10 lakh to each district for non-institutional care of minor COVID-19 orphans will also arrange institutional care for these kids.

Chhattisgarh: Under the ‘Mahtari Dular Yojna' the government will bear the expenses of orphaned kids. Children from Classes 1 to 8 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 500 and children from classes 9 to 12 will get Rs 1,000 per month.

Himachal Pradesh: All minor children orphaned by Covid-19 will get Rs 2,500 per month until they turn 18.

Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa announces Bal Seva Scheme for those children who don't have guardians. The scheme applies to different age group with different financial slabs. "Our Govt announces Bal Seva scheme, under which Rs 3500/month financial assistance will be given to guardians/caretakers. Children not having guardians will be put in child care institutions. For quality education they'll be admitted to model residential schools" he said. The state has Helpline ‘1098’ for the protection of COVID orphaned children. Hospitals and COVID Care Centres have been set for infected children.

Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, COVID orphaned children will get Rs 5,000 per month by the state. Free education and ration will also be provided.

Rajasthan: Under the 'Palanhaar Yojana’ Rs 500 will be given to all COVID orphaned children below 18 years of age. An additional sum of Rs, 1000 will also be provided.

Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that COVID-19 orphan children will be given Rs 4,000 monthly assistance till the child attains 18 years. If the beneficiary is between ages 21 to 24, then Rs 6,000 will be given. Advancement will be given in the benefits of other schemes like studies, hospital.

Uttarakhand: Under Vatsalya Yojana Rs 3000 will be given per month to orphaned children. Their education expenses will be borne by the state till they turn 21 years. Reservation in state government jobs will also be provided.

Andhra Pradesh: The KCR government announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia as fixed deposits for kids who have lost their parents due to COVID-19, the scheme is applicable for children below the age of 18 years.

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan-led government announced a special package for children who were orphaned by the coronavirus. Under this scheme, all minor children in Kerala will get Rs 3 lakhs as a lump sum along with monthly monitory assistance of Rs 2,000 till they turn 18.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 5 lakh fixed deposit for minor children which will be given to them once they turn 18. The government will also bear the education expenses of these children till graduation. A monthly financial aid of Rs 3000 will also be given to the guardian of the children till the age of 18. A committee will be set to ensure the implementation of the schemes.

As per reports collected from states and union territories from April 1 till May 25, as many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, Union mInister of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had declared earlier this week.

