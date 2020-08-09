Centre announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for victims' kin of Vijayawada fire

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 9) expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire mishap at a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada as the Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the incident.

The PM said he discussed the incident with Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help. "Anguished by the fire at a COVID centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the victims' families. "Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the fire," the PMO tweeted.

At least 10 COVID-19 patients were killed and an almost a similar number of people were injured after a major fire erupted at Swarna Palace, a hotel-turned-coronavirus COVID-19 facility, in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

Sources said that short circuit was speculated to be the reason behind the fire; however, an official confirmation on the same remained awaited. Around 30 COVID-19 patients were believed to be present inside the building when the fire broke out at the coronavirus facility centre.

Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to another hospital after the incident.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the deceased families.