Centre approves establishment of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Darbhanga in Bihar

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga in Bihar which will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The total cost will be Rs 1264 crore and is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval of the Government of India.

The establishment of new AIIMS involves the creation of Hospital, Teaching Block for medical & nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY.

The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institution of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region.

The proposed institution will have a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds which will include emergency and trauma beds, ICU beds, AYUSH beds, Private beds and Specialty & Super Specialty beds.

In addition, there will be a Medical College, AYUSH Block, Auditorium, Night Shelter, Guest House, Hostels and residential facilities. The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialized manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their operations and maintenance. The recurring cost on these Institutions shall be met through Grant-in-Aid to them from Plan Budget Head of PMSSY of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The construction of new AIIMS is reportedly fully funded by the Central Government and the operations & maintenance expenses will be also be fully borne by the Centre.

As per the Centre, setting up new AIIMS in the state will lead to employment generation for nearly 3000 persons in various faculty and non-faculty posts. Further, indirect employment generation will take place due to facilities and services like a shopping centre, canteens, etc. coming in the vicinity of the new AIIMS.

As per the Centre, the common man will get the following benefits:

• New AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats.

• New AIIMS will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments.

• New AIIMS will add 750 hospital beds.

• As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS will cater to around 2000 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month.

• PG and DM/ M.Ch Super-specialty courses will also be started in due course.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of the post of Director for the new AIIMS.