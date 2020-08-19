Centre approves setting up National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test for Railways, Bank, and SSC

In a historic decision, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that the step will benefit the job-seeking youth of the country.

"There are almost more than 20 recruitment agencies in central government. Although we are making exams of only three agencies common as of now, in course of time we will be able to have Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies," said C Chandramouli, Secretary to the Government.

"It's one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Merit list of Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for three years during which the candidate can apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences, added Singh.

The Cabinet has also approved a proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports through a public-private partnership announced Javadekar.

The Centre has also approved a fair and remunerative price of sugarcane giving relief to one crore sugarcane farmers, price decided at Rs 285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10 per cent, said the Union Minister. He added that this is payable by sugar mills for the sugar season 2020-21.

One-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation for extending loans to DISCOMs above limits of the working capital cap of 25 per cent of last year’s revenues under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana has also been approved.