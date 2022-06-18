Patna: Amid the ongoing violent protests in Bihar against the Centre’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme, which led to attacks on several BJP leaders including Deputy CM of Bihar Renu Devi, the Centre has decided to provide 10 leaders of the party with ‘Y' category security by CRPF, reported ANI. Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and some others. As per the Home Ministry, the CRPF will take over the security charge from Saturday itself as the outrage continue to grow intense in Bihar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

Attack on BJP leaders

Agneepath protestors on Friday attempted to vandalise the house of Bihar leader Sanjay Jaiswal in Bettiah town and the house of deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi. The protesters also attacked the SUV of BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and other BJP leaders in Bihar. The violent protests against the Centre`s Agnipath scheme on Friday turned into a political fight between the leaders of two ruling parties, the BJP and JD(U).

MLA Aruna Devi was on the way to district headquarters, Nawada city, to participate at an event. When her car reached the railway crossing of Nawada railway station, a large number of protesters attacked her. They pelted stones on her vehicles. She somehow managed to escape in her car. Her driver however sustained minor injuries in the incident

Violence in Bihar

In Bihar`s Gopalganj district, the agitating aspirants set three coaches of a passenger train on fire at Sidhwalia railway station.

In Chhapra, the protesters attacked as many as 12 trains and set three of them on fire. In Kaimur, they set the Inter-city Express train on fire.

More than 15 districts across Bihar on Thursday witnessed massive protests and vandalism against the Agnipath scheme.

FIR against 170 in Bihar

Singh said an FIR was filed against 170 people, out of whom 46 were arrested for vandalism at Danapur railway station. The Patna DM said security forces have been deployed at various places spots in Patna. However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the situation is getting normal again and appealed to the protestors to maintain peace.