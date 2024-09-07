Advertisement
PUJA KHEDKAR

Centre Axes Puja Khedkar From IAS Role With Immediate Effect

Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from IAS weeks after UPSC cancelled selection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central government has discharges Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) weeks after UPSC cancelled selection. The IAS trainee has been accused of frudulently clearing the civil services examinations.

The Indian Express cited an official order dated September 6 , that said, “the Central Government discharges Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023), from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.” 

This is a developing story.

