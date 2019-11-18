Centre bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday banned Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for its increased activities of violence and other anti-India programmes.

The MHA released a notification saying the HNLC along with all its factions, wings and frontal organisations has been banned for their involvement in activities aimed at breaking away those parts of Meghalaya which are inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribals, from India.

According to MHA, the HNLC is also involved in intimidating civilians to extort funds and the group is also in touch with other insurgent groups of the Northeast. The MHA notification added that HNLC is running camps in Bangladesh to give training to its cadre.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the HNLC, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful association," the notification said.

The MHA also listed the violence committed by HNLC cadres in recent past, including the killing of one civilian. It is to be noted that HNLC was banned on November 16, 2000 too but later the ban was lifted.