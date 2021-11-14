Centre brings Ordinances to extend tenures of CBI, ED chiefs up to 5 years

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday (November 14) brought in two Ordinances to make way for the extension of tenures of Directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for up to five years.

The Ordinances – Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 – were cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind. The central government is expected to table a law in Parliament to replace the same.

Earlier, the Directors of CBI and ED were appointed for two-year tenure in office.

The order reads, “Provided that the period for which the Director holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under sub-section (1) of section 4A and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment.”

“Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause (a) and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," read the other Ordinance.

