Centre constitutes 6 Inter-ministerial teams to augment state efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

New Delhi: The central government on Monday (April 20) constitutes 6 inter-ministerial teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment state efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs statement.

The 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) comprises two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make an on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of general public.

"Situation is especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal," said the statement.

IMCTs would focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of health infrastructure, the safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

"If the incidents of violations are allowed to occur without any restraining measures in hotspot districts or emerging hotspots or even places where large outbreaks or clusters may be expected and pose a serious health hazard, both for the population of these districts and for that living in other areas of the country," it said, adding "After analyzing the prevalence of such violations in major hotspot districts, it is clear to the Central government that the situation is especially serious in the above-mentioned areas and expertise of the Centre need to be used."

The Centre has constituted the committees under Section 35(1), 35(2)(a), 35(2)(e) and 35(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005. It is reiterated that in the orders on lockdown measures, as well as in the guidelines/ consolidated revised guidelines, strict implementation of the lockdown and other measures has been stressed; and Governments of States! UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute these Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier on March 31, 2020, the Supreme Court observed: "we trust and expect that all concerned viz. state governments, Public Authorities and Citizens of this country will faithfully comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union of India in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety." The observation, which must be treated as directions of the Apex Court, was conveyed to all states/ UTs governments.

Notably, the IMCTs will commence their visits at the earliest.