Centre develops COVID-19 tracker to provide vaccination-related information

New Delhi: The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday (September 9, 2021) announced that a new COVID-19 vaccine tracker is being developed in India which would contain vaccination-related information. During a regular press briefing on efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the Centre revealed that this new COVID-19 vaccine tracker would provide week-by-week data and update on vaccine doses administered.

The announcement was made by ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava. The ICMR Director at the briefing said that the tracker has been developed by synergizing data from three platforms, namely the COWIN portal, National COVID-19 testing database, and COVID-19 India portal, to give information on various aspects of vaccination including effectiveness post-inoculation.

“The data have been synergized based on ICMR identification number and the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the Ministry of Health's website,” he said.

Citing the data from the COVID-19 tracker from April 18 to August 15, Bhargava said vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality is 96.6 percent and 97.5 percent after the second dose.

“It is clear that after two doses, there is near for total protection of serious diseases and death,” V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said.

The vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically, he said. Ahead of the festive season, both the officials noted that mass gatherings have to be discouraged.

Bhargava said low-key observation of festivals this year will provide an opportunity to celebrate them in a bigger way next year. He also emphasized “responsible travel” rather than “revenge travel”.

The official added that the use of protective masks needs to be continued.

(With PTI inputs)

