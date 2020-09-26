हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiromani Akali Dal

Centre didn't listen on honouring farmers' sentiments: Shiromani Akali Dal breaks ties with BJP-led NDA over farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the newly-passed farm bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Saturday (September 26) night. He made the announcement after holding a core committee meeting of the party here.

Centre didn't listen on honouring farmers' sentiments: Shiromani Akali Dal breaks ties with BJP-led NDA over farm bills

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the newly-passed farm bills issue, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Saturday (September 26) night. He made the announcement after holding a core committee meeting of the party here.

"The highest decision-making body of the Shiromani Akali Dal core committee at its emergency meeting here tonight decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP -led NDA alliance," Badal said.

According to a party statement, the decision to quit the NDA was taken because of the Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding Punjabi language as official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SAD becomes the third major NDA ally to pull out of the grouping after the Shiv Sena and the TDP.

Badal said the SAD will continue to stand by its core principles of peace, communal harmony and guard the interest of Punjab and Punjabi in general, and Sikhs and farmers in particular.

He said the decision has been taken in consultation with the people of Punjab, especially party workers and farmers.

Badal said the Bills on agricultural marketing brought by the BJP-led government are 'lethal and disastrous' for the already beleaguered farmers.

He said the SAD was the oldest ally of the BJP, but the government did not listen to it in honouring the sentiments of farmers.

