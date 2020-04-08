Centre expresses gratitude to those combatting COVID-19, check how you can thank coronavirus warriors

The Centre on Wednesday expressed its gratitude and thanked all those who have been fighting tirelessly to contain the spread of the infection as well as maintaining the smooth flow of essential commodities to the people nationwide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the message and also encouraged the people to thank the warriors. He thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees.

India stands united in its fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. In this valiant battle for the future of humanity, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute them for their selfless services. Join! #ThankYouCoronaWarriorshttps://t.co/G35PhTG2BS pic.twitter.com/CqB0xPHBsq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 8, 2020

In this tweet, Shah shared a link to thank the warriors. After clicking on the link, you can scroll to the bottom of the age and click on the 'you too can thank corona warriors' tab which will open a new tab. Here you can change the language, add your picture and name and post it. You can also preview before hitting the post button. After posting, a message along with your picture and name will appear.

In a message to the warriors, Shah tweeted, "Respected Corona Warriors Responding to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call, the country has united in tackling COVID-19. Citizens from all walks of life have come together in carrying out their part and responsibilities. In this valiant battle for humanity's future, you, Corona Warriors are at the forefront."

He further said, "Your undiluted courage, selflessness, determination and focus have ensured that India remains on track in these difficult times. Placing yourselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, you have ensured that we remain safe, we remain comfortable and are well-taken care of."

He lauded them for displaying an unshakable faith and conviction that the infection can be defeated and that India and humanity will ultimately triumph, adding that their actions in these war-like times are deeply inspiring. "You have tirelessly and with deep dedication displayed an unshakable faith and conviction that Corona can be defeated and that India and humanity will ultimately triumph. Your actions in these war-like times are deeply inspiring," he tweeted.

"We pour our heart's gratitude and thankfulness before you. We salute your determination and grit. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of your selfless toil and sacrifice," he also added.