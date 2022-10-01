Centre extends AFSPA in THESE districts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in certain districts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for 6 more months. This decision came in order to carry out anti-insurgency operations in the 2 states as per a statement by the Centre on Friday.

As per the notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these are the 9 districts in Nagaland where AFSPA will be implemented from Oct 1 - Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto -- and 16 police stations in four other districts -- Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng and Wokha.

Also Read: HM Amit Shah meets Naga groups amid ongoing talks with insurgent outfits

On the other hand, in Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA will be applicable in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district.

While Nagaland has total 16 districts, Arunachal Pradesh has 26.

The reduction of jurisdiction of AFSPA came in April last following the recommendation of a high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of lifting of the AFSPA after killing of 14 civilians by the Army in Nagaland's Mon district in December 2021 in a case of "mistaken identity".

The AFSPA was completely withdrawn in Tripura in 2015, in Meghalaya in 2018, and in Mizoram in the 1980s.

The "disturbed area" was also partially withdrawn in Manipur and Assam too.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged "draconian" provisions.

(With PTI inputs)