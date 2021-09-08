हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drugs

Centre forms panel to frame new law to regulate drugs, cosmetics, medical devices

The eight-member panel is expected to submit a draft document by November 30 that will help formulate the new Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill which could be taken up in the parliament to be enacted.

Centre forms panel to frame new law to regulate drugs, cosmetics, medical devices
Representational Image

New Delhi: The central government has formed a panel to review the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and come up with a new law to regulate drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in the country.

The eight-member panel is expected to submit a draft document by November 30 that will help formulate the new Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill which could be taken up in the parliament to be enacted.

“The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed,” read an internal order, according to an English news channel.

The panel will be headed by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani. The other members include Rajiv Wadhawan (Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr Eswara Reddy (Joint Drug Controller), AK Pradhan (Joint Drug Controller), IAS officer NL Meena and other members from drug controllers of Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft document for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices bill,” said the order titled ‘Constitution of Committee for Framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act’.

Currently, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs and cosmetics. Through a recent amendment, the law incorporated regulation of medical devices as well.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DrugsCosmetics and Medical Devices BillDrug Controller General of IndiaDCGIDrugs and Cosmetics Act1940
Next
Story

India-Russia talks: Impact of Taliban rule on both nations, migration and humanitarian issues discussed

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Watch top 25 news stories of Taliban rule