Centre forms panel to frame new law to regulate drugs, cosmetics, medical devices

New Delhi: The central government has formed a panel to review the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and come up with a new law to regulate drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in the country.

The eight-member panel is expected to submit a draft document by November 30 that will help formulate the new Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill which could be taken up in the parliament to be enacted.

“The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act can be framed,” read an internal order, according to an English news channel.

The panel will be headed by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani. The other members include Rajiv Wadhawan (Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr Eswara Reddy (Joint Drug Controller), AK Pradhan (Joint Drug Controller), IAS officer NL Meena and other members from drug controllers of Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit a draft document for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices bill,” said the order titled ‘Constitution of Committee for Framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Act’.

Currently, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 regulates the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs and cosmetics. Through a recent amendment, the law incorporated regulation of medical devices as well.

