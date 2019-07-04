Centre gave permission to prosecute corrupt officers in last three years: Jitendra Singh

When Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, he had made it clear that under his leadership corruption will not be tolerated at all and since then the prime minister is working relentlessly on his mission to eradicate corruption from the country.

Prime Minister Modi-led government at the Centre has taken strict actions against corrupt government officials and few days ago some corrupt officials were compulsorily retired by the government. Sources told Zee Media, the Centre is now set to take strict action against some corrupt Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers.

The Department of Personnel Training of Central government has taken strict action against 18 IAS, 2 IPS and 3 IFS in the last three years. These officials are accused of being involved in corrupt practices and Centre has already given its nod to prosecute 16 out of 18 accused IAS officers. The approval from Centre means that these IAS officers will now face probe for being involved in corruption. Besides this, the DoPT has also sacked 2 IAS officers, who were accused of being corrupt. The Centre has also given permission to prosecute 2 corrupt IPS officers in the last three year.

A total of 15 Indian Forest Services officials are found to be involved in corrupt practices and Central government has already given the permission of prosecution against seven of them.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. Singh said that disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against the All India Services Officers (i.e. IAS, IPS and IFoS ) for misconduct including corruption charges, under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969; apart from liability for prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in cases of corruption.