हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Supreme Court

Centre get Supreme Court notice on petition to define 'minority'

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on Tuesday issued a notice to the Union of India (UOI) on hearing BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay`s plea.

Centre get Supreme Court notice on petition to define &#039;minority&#039;
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre after hearing a petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking the apex court`s order to define the term minority and issue necessary guidelines for its identification.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on Tuesday issued a notice to the Union of India (UOI) on hearing Upadhayay`s plea.

Upadhyay also challenged the validity of section 2(C) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, which gives unbridled power to the Centre to declare any community minority arbitrarily.

Live TV

In his petition, Upadhyay said that the minority welfare schemes are not being appropriately used in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

"Legitimate share of the minorities is being siphoned off arbitrarily to unqualified sections of the population, because of non-identification and non-notification of minorities at State level," the petition said.

The petitioner also said that the denial of minority rights to real minorities and arbitrary and irrational disbursement of minority benefits to the majority infringes upon the fundamental right to the prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supreme Courtminority statusChief justice of IndiaNational Commission for Minorities Act
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for preliminary exams to be released on upsc.gov.in
  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Hear out their pain, whose people are missing!