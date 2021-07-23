Centre has no plans to develop 'Budget Air Service': Civil Aviation Ministry informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday (July 22, 2021) informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian government has no plans to develop or implement a "Budget Air Service", adding that it is up to the airlines to provide flight services to certain locations based on numerous factors including traffic demand and commercial viability.

"The Government of India has not been contemplating the launch of “Budget Air Service.” After the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation market has been deregulated. Consequently, as a result, airlines are free to induct capacity with any aircraft type for selecting whatever markets and network they wish to service and operate across the country," said the Civil Aviation Ministry in response to a question during the lean hours in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Officials of the Aviation Ministry also added, "Thus, it is up to the airlines to provide air services to specific places depending upon the traffic demand and their commercial viability, in compliance with the relevant guidelines in this matter. However, the Ministry regularly interacts with the stakeholders from time to time with an aim to promote air connectivity."

Meanwhile, amid loud protest by the opposition on Thursday, the Lok Sabha saw three adjournments, before it was adjourned for the day. According to ANI report, the opposition MPs protested and came near the Speaker’s podium in support of their demands including repeal of new farm laws.

Additionally, the report revealed that some of the MPs also held placards and raises slogans in support of their demands. Amid the chaos, BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, urged members to take their seats when the session again started at 4 pm.

"Most of you are responsible members of this House. I would request all of you to go back to your seats and allow the House to function. Whatever issues you want to discuss, I am told the government is also agreeable to having a structured discussion in the House," he said.

Two bills - Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 - were introduced in the House amid the din.

