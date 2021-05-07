हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
remdesivir

Centre has ramped up Remdesivir production, anti-viral drug to be sold at reasonable price: Nitin Gadkari

Amid a huge shortage of vaccines in several states for carrying out the vaccination drive to combat the COVID-19 surge, the Centre has decided to increase the production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Centre has ramped up Remdesivir production, anti-viral drug to be sold at reasonable price: Nitin Gadkari

Wardha: Amid a huge shortage of vaccines in several states for carrying out the vaccination drive to combat the COVID-19 surge, the Centre has decided to increase the production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

This was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. The Minister said that the Remdesivir drug will be provided to people at a reasonable price fixed by the government.

The announcement came after several cases of black marketing of Remdesivir came to light amid the COVID-19 spike in the country.

 

 

"There was a shortage of Remdesivir injection. Because of this, incidents of black marketing took place, several people lost their lives as they have not received Remdesivir, so we decided to increase its production," Gadkari said.

 

 

"But we tried (and to got manufacturing rights), Remdesivir will be provided to people at government`s price. Now, I think there will be no black marketing or no person will die due to lack of it, there is no reservation, can be provided to other states when there will be surplus," he added.

Gadkari on Thursday visited the Genetic Life Sciences (pharmacy) in Wardha to oversee the production of Remdesivir injections. 

There are currently 35,66,398 active cases in the country, as per Union Health Ministry. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
remdesivirAnti-viral drugNitin GadkariIndiaCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy to be sworn in as Puducherry CM today

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Supreme Court: Delhi govt should learn oxygen management from BMC