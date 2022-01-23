Centre installing Netaji’s statue in Delhi after we pressurised them: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (January 23) attacked the Central government while paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.

Condemning Centre for rejecting West Bengal’s tableau for Republic Day Parade, Banerjee claimed Netaji’s statue is coming up at India Gate in Delhi because of her government’s pressure. “Why so allergic to Bengal? You (Centre) rejected Bengal tableau (for Republic Day)...You are making (Netaji) statue (in Delhi) because we pressurised you,” ANI quoted the TMC supremo as saying.

Why so allergic to Bengal? You (Centre) rejected Bengal tableau (for Republic Day)...You are making (Netaji) statue (in Delhi) because we pressurised you: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an event commemorating Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/Q4witRM0t5 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Speaking on Bengal’s contribution to the freedom struggle, the West Bengal CM said, “Had Bengal not been there, (country's) Independence would not have been achieved. I take pride in this fact.”

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led Centre, Banerjee said, “Till today we don't know about Netaji's whereabouts. They (Centre) had said that when they come to power, they will work on it but nothing happened. In fact, we (state) have released & declassified all files on Netaji Bose.”

Earlier today, taking to Twitter, the TMC chief had urged the Centre to declare Netaji’s birthday as a national holiday.

"We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," she tweeted.

The CM also stated that a tableau on Netaji, which would also feature other eminent freedom fighters, will be put on display at the Republic Day parade in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate today. PM Modi on Friday had announced that a grand statue of the legendary freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”. Till the time the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place, the PM informed.

(With agency inputs)

