Centre issues alert for safety of airports ahead of Independence Day

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Apprehending aviation-related terror incidents, the government has issued an alert asking states to tighten security at all major airports across the country ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The security advisory has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation which calls for strict adherence to stringent security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents.

In the advisory, the state governments have been asked to provide adequate security to sensitive locations, including airports, to prevent any unpleasant incident.

The security advisory holds significance as all major airports across the country have emerged as "soft targets" post scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Narendra Modi government.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is responsible for security at all Indian airports, has issued a detailed advisory revising and tightening the security norms to be followed, particularly airports in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

''Since the possibility of such "unlawful interference" is more from the city side of the airport premises and terminals, all approaching vehicles will be subject to an intensive random security check at least one km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai and all other airports in the country,'' the advisory states.

In case of Mumbai, the city police have been directed to set up such vehicle checkpoints at a sufficient distance away from the CSMIA with enough manpower and equipment on a 24/7 basis with immediate effect, as per the BCAS directives.

At least 10 per cent of all vehicles approaching CSMIA shall be randomly checked thoroughly, till August 31, or further orders.

Entry of visitors will be barred from August 10th. Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed inside the airports after a thorough frisking of their bags. Similarly, visitors will be banned from entering the airport premises from August 10 onwards.

According to authorities, these security measures will remain in place until one week after the Independence day celebrations.

Apart from all major airports, the authorities have been asked to tighten security at important places like railway stations, metros stations, temples, commercial establishments, shopping malls and amusement parks.

Apart from CISF, professionals from the Quick Response Team (QRT) will also be deployed at the airport to deal with any emergency situations.

Every year, the Government issues security advisory and asking the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert mode to foil any attempt to disrupt law and order and peace ahead of Independence Day and Republic day celebrations.