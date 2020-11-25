Centre issues new COVID-19 guidelines to be effective from December 1; check relaxations and restrictions

Amid the spurt of COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Wednesday issued new guidelines effective from December 1. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the fresh guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance asked the states to strictly enforce containment measures and regulate the crowd.

The states and union territories based on their assessment of COVID-19 situation can impose local restrictions like night curfew only in containment zones. The state governments will have to take permission from the Centre if they want to impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones.

An official order read, "States/ UTs to ensure careful demarcation of Containment Zones by the district authorities, at the micro-level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by MoHFW in this regard. The list of Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs. This list will also be shared with MoHFW."

Within the demarcated Containment Zones, containment measures, as prescribed by MoHFW, will be scrupulously followed, which includes allowing only essential activities in the containment zones.

"There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. There will be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose," read the order further.

Testing will be carried out as per the prescribed protocol. "Listing of contacts will be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80 per cent of contacts to be traced in 72 hours)."

It added that quick isolation of COVID-19 patients will be ensured in treatment facilities/ home (subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines). Clinical interventions, as prescribed, will be administered. Surveillance for ILI/ SARI cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

Awareness will be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Local district, police and municipal authorities will be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments will ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.