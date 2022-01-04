हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Centre issues new guidelines for govt employees as COVID-19 cases spiral, check details

"As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend the marking of biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system in all ministries, departments of the government of India, including its attached and subordinate offices, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022," an order issued by the Department of Personnel said.

New Delhi: Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has issued new guidelines, suspending the biometric attendance marking for all its employees till January 31 as a precautionary measure to curb the infection from spreading further.

All the employees have, instead, been asked to mark their attendance in attendance registers to be maintained manually.

The guidelines from the ministry also asked all the heads of departments to ensure that all employees wear masks at all times and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly.

India on Monday registered a single-day rise of 33,750 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. 

The active caseload has also jumped to 1,45,582 which constitute 0.42 per cent of the country`s total positive cases. With 123 new deaths on Monday, the total death toll has climbed to 4,81,893.

