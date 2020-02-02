As fear over coronavirus outbreak intensifies, Centre issues new travel advisory

New Delhi: Amidst the massive outbreak of coronavirus in some parts of China, the Indian government on Sunday issued a fresh travel advisory asking travellers to refrain from visiting China. The Centre also said that the passengers who have recently returned from China will be quarantined.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of Cabinet Secretary along with Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Dept of Health Research, and representatives from ITBP, AFMS and NDMA to bring out precautionary measures towards the virus outbreak. It is to be noted that this was the sixth such meeting called by the Cabinet secretary since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The government in its advisory said that anyone who has returned to India from China after January 15 will be quarantined. The Centre on Sunday (February 2) also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in Beijing with immediate effect. Till date, a total of 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened in view of the coronavirus emergency.

Live TV

The Indian government has also issued a 24-hour helpline number (91-11-23978046 ) for any query on coronavirus. As per reports, a total of 142 symptomatic travellers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. Out of the 130 samples tested so far 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable.

According to PTI, sixty-four persons who returned to Gujarat recently from China are under observation at their homes, but no suspected case of coronavirus infection has been found among them so far.

Earlier on Sunday, the second batch of 330 passengers including 7 Maldivan citizens was landed in Delhi from Wuhan. These passengers are currently housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 30 are in Manesar and are being effectively monitored.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked India for its friendly gesture after it expeditiously evacuating seven Maldivians from Chinese city of Wuhan which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

My thanks and gratitude to PM @narendramodi, EM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. https://t.co/2kdWLmYqft — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) February 2, 2020

After the second Air India flight returned to India the total number of people evacuated from China has reached to 654, Indian officials said.

The death toll due to coronavirus has raised up to 300 and 14,562 infected cases are reported till dates. The deadly virus has spread to over 20 countries, including India, the US and the UK.