Centre lifts restrictions on N95, FFP2 masks, allows free exports

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) announced to lift the restrictions on N95 and FFP2 masks and allowed free exports.

"Export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from 'Restricted' to 'Free' category making all types of masks freely exportable," the Commerce Ministry stated.

Earlier on August 25, 2020, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licenses to eligible applicants.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and expressed, "India is Making for the World: N95 & FFP2 Masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world."

He added, "Make in India is spurring economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19."

Goyal's comment comes as the COVID-19 confirmed infections across the world have increased to 3,56,01,426 as per Johns Hopkins University.

